BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$20.50

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.34. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$30.41.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

