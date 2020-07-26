FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Tapestry stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

