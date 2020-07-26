Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,885,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,112,000 after buying an additional 331,959 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

