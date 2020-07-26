Brokers Issue Forecasts for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,358,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,789,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 224.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 174,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $8,317,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

