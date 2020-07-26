St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 696,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 574,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd Company Profile (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

