Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) rose 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 2,081,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 440,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Euro Sun Mining Inc will post -0.5415385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

