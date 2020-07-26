Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) rose 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 2,081,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 440,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Euro Sun Mining Inc will post -0.5415385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

