Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.25

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 29700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.67.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

