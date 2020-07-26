Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 615857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.