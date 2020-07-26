PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd Trading 20% Higher
St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd Trading 20% Higher
Euro Sun Mining Stock Price Up 17.5%
Euro Sun Mining Stock Price Up 17.5%
Dynacor Gold Mines Hits New 52-Week High at $2.25
Dynacor Gold Mines Hits New 52-Week High at $2.25
Talon Metals Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25
Talon Metals Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25
PetroFrontier Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04
PetroFrontier Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04
Steppe Gold Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.14
Steppe Gold Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report