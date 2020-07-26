PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

