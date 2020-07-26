Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.14

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.14 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 252381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

STGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.