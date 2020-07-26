Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.81, 89,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,370,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

The firm has a market cap of $482.91 million, a P/E ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 148,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 458,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

