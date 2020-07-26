Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Gap Up to $11.64

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $11.64. Brightcove shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 19,531 shares.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 150,374 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 21.0% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 236,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 24.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

