Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.25. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$1.91 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

