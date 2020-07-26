Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.