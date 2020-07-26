Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

CP stock opened at $274.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $280.53. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after buying an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.