Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

