Canaccord Genuity Increases Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$54.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$44.73 on Friday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

