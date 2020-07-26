Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$24.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GWO. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.28.

GWO opened at C$23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 17.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.57.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$10.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

