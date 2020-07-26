First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FR. Cormark raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.82 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.19.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3311111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total transaction of C$47,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,128. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,665,950. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,462 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

