Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Empire stock opened at C$34.75 on Thursday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

