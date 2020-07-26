Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. Citigroup raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.