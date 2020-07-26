Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

