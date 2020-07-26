Contrasting NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) & Medicure (NASDAQ:MCUJF)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NextCure has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextCure and Medicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 5 4 0 2.44 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextCure currently has a consensus target price of $32.70, indicating a potential upside of 248.61%. Given NextCure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than Medicure.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure -65.22% -7.12% -6.39% Medicure -126.65% -33.24% -25.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextCure and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million 40.65 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -4.36 Medicure $15.20 million 0.58 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than NextCure.

Summary

NextCure beats Medicure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. The company's products also comprise PREXXARTAN, an oral solution used for the treatment of hypertension. In addition, it is developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications; and products for the treatment of acute cardiology. Medicure Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

