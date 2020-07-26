Reviewing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 2 8 6 0 2.25 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 10.80% 11.97% 3.41% Ocean Power Technologies -615.46% -94.45% -70.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 4.07 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.96 Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 8.23 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

