Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CSFB decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

