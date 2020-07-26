Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Trading Up 1.9%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.89 and last traded at C$12.79, approximately 26,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 73,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.90 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.