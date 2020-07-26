Financial Review: PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Bancorp and PB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.06%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 2.74 $10.81 million N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.33 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats PB Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

