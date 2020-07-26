Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 2765986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

The company has a market cap of $342.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $5,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

