Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 116 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 116 price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 110.36.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.