Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 116 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 116 price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 110.36.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nestlé Given a CHF 116 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Nestlé Given a CHF 116 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.94 Million
Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.94 Million
West Fraser Timber PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank
West Fraser Timber PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank
Centamin Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Centamin Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Norbord Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank
Norbord Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank
Roper Technologies Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Roper Technologies Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report