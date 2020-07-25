Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $54.85 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

