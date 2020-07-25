Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

