1,117 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.