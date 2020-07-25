1,117 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microsoft Co. is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position
Microsoft Co. is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position
1,117 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC
1,117 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC
Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Position in Microsoft Co.
Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Position in Microsoft Co.
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Southern Co
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Southern Co
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 6,173 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 6,173 Shares of Microsoft Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report