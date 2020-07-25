Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

