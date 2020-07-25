Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 6,173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

