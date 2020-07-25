Moller Financial Services Invests $247,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

