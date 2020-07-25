Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

