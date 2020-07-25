Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 3,097 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 7,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

