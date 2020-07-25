Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

