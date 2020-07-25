Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

