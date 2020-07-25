New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,336 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,145 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,716,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 599.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,799 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,663 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 183.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 488,225 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $142.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

