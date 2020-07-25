BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,601 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,614. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

