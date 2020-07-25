Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 321.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 45,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE PEG opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

