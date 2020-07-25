Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 57.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $822.67.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,182.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $357,994,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

