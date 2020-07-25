Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.67.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

