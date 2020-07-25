Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $24.48 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

