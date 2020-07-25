Spinnaker Trust Has $7.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,274.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

