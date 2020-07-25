First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

