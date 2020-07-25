First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Total Return

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Juniper Networks, Inc. Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
Juniper Networks, Inc. Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
Spinnaker Trust Has $7.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Spinnaker Trust Has $7.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System
First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Nwam LLC Invests $251,000 in Mastercard Inc
Nwam LLC Invests $251,000 in Mastercard Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,088 International Paper Co
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,088 International Paper Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report