Nwam LLC Invests $251,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $306.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.55. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

