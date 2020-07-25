Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,088 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

