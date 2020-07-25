Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $121,000 in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $192,645,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 145.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,132,000 after buying an additional 1,169,649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14,458.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 905,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 476.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after buying an additional 710,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,124,000 after buying an additional 662,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Western Digital stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

